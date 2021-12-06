Stocking stuffers are easy to forget about, so if you still need to grab a few cheap products to place over the fireplace, we’ve rounded up 30 small gifts under $25. From spicy honey and an ice roller to a lightning cable and a fidget cube, here are our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for adults and for kids.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

These ultra-soft and smooth pillowcases help promote healthy hair and skin since they reduce friction while you sleep. Plus, they’re only $10 and come in 10 elegant colors.

Urban Outfitters Zodiac Charm AirPods Case

If your astrology friend has a pair of AirPods, you can cross their stocking stuffer off the list. Featuring designs inspired by the 12 astrological signs, the case also includes a charm-topped clip so they can always keep their earbuds handy.

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer ($9.93, originally $10.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Avocados are great, but slicing them? Not so much. That’s why this convenient avocado slicer is the perfect stocking stuffer for the avo-obsessed person in your life.

Mike’s Hot Honey ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mike’s Hot Honey

Add some spice to their life with this delicious hot honey infused with chile. An extra hot option is also available for those daring enough.

Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift Set ($10.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift Set

You can never go wrong with a simple package of Burt’s Bees, but this set carries a little more holiday charm with a special design perfect for anyone’s stocking.

Esarora Ice Roller ($17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Esarora Ice Roller

This ice roller is perfect for depuffing your face or soothing migraines and headaches after a long day of work. Just stash it in your fridge for instant, cooling relief whenever you need it.

Urban Outfitters Good & Well Supply Co. National Park Collection Candle

If you have any outdoorsy folks on your list, check out these gorgeous candles inspired by National Parks. Featured parks include Zion, Joshua Tree, Mesa Verde and Redwood.

Sumaju 2-in-1 Candle Accessory Set ($12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sumaju 2-in-1 Candle Accessory Set

But if the candle-lover in your life is already fully stocked, try getting them this candle accessory set so they can better take care of their candles.

Anker Powerline II USB C to Lightning Cable ($10.19, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Powerline II USB-C to lightning cable

Everyone could use a spare charging cable, but don’t buy those cheap ones that will break in just a few months. We tested lightning cables for weeks, and the Anker Powerline was by far the best.

Aerolatte Milk Frother ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Aerolatte Milk Frother

Step up their latté game with this small, easy-to-use milk frother that will instantly give their mornings a more luxurious feel.

Urban Outfitters Emy Icon Mitten

The temperatures are dipping, so keep their hands toasty with these cute mittens.

TubShroom Ultra Drain Protector ($13.98, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Amazon TubShroom Ultra Edition

If you’re looking for a practical stocking stuffer, check out this drain protector from TubShroom. It catches anything that shouldn’t go down your tub’s drain, plus it’s made of stainless steel which means it’s a breeze to clean.

Smoko Smoko Potato Light

Go into cuteness overdrive with this plump little potato that turns into a warm, ambient light. And if they’re not into potatoes, Smoko also has lights depicting boba tea, dumplings, mushrooms and more.

Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel ($14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel

This towel will change the way you shower forever, and once you try it you’ll want to put it in everyone’s stocking this holiday season. With an exfoliating texture, you’ll come out of the bathroom feeling cleaner than ever.

Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand ($13.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand

This cute Apple Watch stand makes your gadget look like an old-school Mac, while still giving you access to the face to use as a clock.

Belkin Portable Power Bank ($24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Belkin Portable Power Bank

For that person who’s phone is always dying, this super portable power bank will help them stay charged.

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter ($9.57; amazon.com)

Amazon Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter

We’ve all been ordering more and more stuff online and if you know someone who could use some help opening all those boxes, this skin-safe cutter is the perfect gift.

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream ($6.78, originally $7.99; amazon.com)

Amazon O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream

Winter’s here and with it, dry hands. Make sure everyone stays moisturized with this cult-favorite hand cream from O’Keeffe’s.

Stojo Collapsible Water Bottle ($20; amazon.com)

Amazon Stojo Collapsible Water Bottle

This collapsible water bottle is perfect for the person always on the go, since it scrunches down into a flat capsule that can fit nearly anywhere.

Pilpoc theFube Fidget Cube ($14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Pilpoc theFube Fidget Cube

Whether you know someone working from home or a kid who just can’t focus on their homework, this fidget cube might help them regain focus.

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles ($14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hatchimals CollEGGtibles

This small toy is the perfect stocking stuffer because you never know which toy is inside until you open it. So throw a few in all the kids’ stockings and watch their thrill as they crack them open to see which character they got.

Urban Outfitters Handheld Mini Arcade Game

Whether you’re having a nostalgia blast or want the younger generation to experience one of your favorite games, this handheld version of Space Invaders is the perfect cure to winter boredom.

Exploding Kittens ($19.82; amazon.com)

Amazon Exploding Kittens

A great game for the kids or the whole family, Exploding Kittens is a card game that gets more intense the longer you play. Plus, the art on the card is equal parts outlandish and hilarious, so the kids will be laughing and shouting about laser beams, magical enchiladas and, of course, exploding kittens.

Mini Color 3x3 Cube Puzzle Game Toy 6-Pack ($7.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mini Color 3x3 Cube Puzzle Game Toy 6-Pack

Give the little one a challenge with this mini Rubik’s cube. Plus, this six-pack let’s you give one to all the kids so they won’t be fighting over one when they’re trying to solve it.

Personalized Bookmarks ($8; etsy.com)

Etsy Personalized Bookmarks

Encourage them to read more with this personalized, colorable bookmark. Just select the bookmark’s border color, icon and personalized name, pair it with a book or two and send them off to read.

TY Beanie Boos Slush Dog ($12.38; amazon.com)

Amazon TY Beanie Boos Slush Dog

Everyone needs a stuffed animal growing up and when you’re in need of small options that will fit in a stocking, there’s no better toy than a Ty Beanie Boo. This one features a cute dog, but there are endless options to choose from.

Lego German Shepherd Set ($14.99; lego.com)

Lego Lego German Shepherd Set

Lego sets are another childhood staple, so whether you’re introducing them to the bricks for the first time or adding to their extensive collection, this mini set depicting two German shepherds is the perfect stocking stuffer.

Exploding Hand Soap​ ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Exploding Hand Soap

Kids never wash their hands well enough, so make the whole thing more fun with these exploding hand soap capsules.

Dinosaur Bath Bomb 5-Pack ($24.25; etsy.com)

Etsy Dinosaur Bath Bomb 5-Pack

Bath time is going to hit a new level of fun with these dinosaur bath bombs. Once the bomb has bubbled away, they’ll find a cool dinosaur toy inside.

Origami Paper Magic Kit ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Origami Paper Magic Kit

Get the kids off their phones and make them do something with their hands with this origami paper magic kit. With detailed instructions and everything they’ll need, there are 20 interesting pieces of paper art they can create.