Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

Holiday shopping is officially upon us! And since you can’t pour from an empty cup, be sure to grab a little something for yourself as you’re checking other people off your list. A great place to start? Amazon Fashion.

So do something special for yourself and shop our list of 20 Amazon fashion must-haves below. From chunky knits, to party-ready boots and, yes, the famous Amazon coat, you’re sure to find a perfect pick me up to get you through the season.

Zesica Women’s Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Chunky Sweater (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Zesica Women’s Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Chunky Sweater

The only bad thing about this oversized sweater is deciding what color to buy: the perfectly chunky knit comes in a whopping 28 different options. And with nearly 9,000 5-star ratings, you can be sure that it’s worth a spot in your winter wardrobe.

Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Plush Slippers (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Plush Slippers

These fuzzy slippers come in eight pretty colors and feature rubber soles, memory foam padding and a fluffy top. The slippers have nearly 13,000 5-star ratings, with reviewers calling them “super soft,” “amazing” and the “comfiest slippers EVER!!”

Wowshow Thick Hoop Earrings ($12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Wowshow Thick Hoop Earrings

Snag and extremely affordable and on-trend pair of chunky hoops, perfect whether you’re dressing up for a holiday party or just want to add a little extra oomph to any outfit.

Brixton Heist Beanie ($19; amazon.com)

Amazon Brixton Heist Beanie

Reviewers praise Brixton’s beanie for being super soft and warm. It comes 12 different colors, and the eight-inch cuffed length is perfect for those who like their hats more more fitted than floppy.

Joyaria Womens Soft Bamboo Pajama Set (starting at $45.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Joyaria Womens Soft Bamboo Pajama Set

Made from soft, breathable bamboo fabric, these pajamas are great for keeping you warm without making you sweat. The set comes in lots of color options and features a classic piping along the seams.

Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses (starting at $12.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses

You don’t need to spend a fortune to get in on the rectangle sunglasses trend. This two-pack comes with black and beige composite frames and lenses featuring 100% UV400 protection. If you’re looking for something a little bolder, the frames also come in eye-catching colors like hot pink, cherry red and lime green.

Loritta Women’s Thick Knot Socks, 5-Pack ($14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Loritta Women’s Thick Knot Socks, 5-Pack

You can truly never have too many good socks. This 5-pair pack is cute, cozy and affordable enough that you won’t be devastated when one inevitably gets stolen by a dryer gnome.

SweatyRocks Women’s Drawstring Jogger Sweatpants (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon SweatyRocks Women’s Drawstring Jogger Sweatpants

We probably don’t need to sell you on the merits of a good pair of sweatpants by now. These soft SweatyRocks joggers have more than 2,500 5-star ratings and come in a range of neutral colors (with or without your choice of colorful stripes along the side of each leg).

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Winter Coat (starting at $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Winter Coat

No list of Amazon fashion essentially would be complete with the viral “Amazon Coat.” The cozy puffer (which is actually made by a brand called Orolay) remains a bestseller thanks to its serious warmth, roomy hood and eye-catching style. These days, the coat comes in 13 different colors.

Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket (starting at $69.97; amazon.com)

Amazon Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi’s bestselling jacket features an ultra-cozy sherpa lining and comes in lots of versatile colors — including black, forest green and this go-with-anything tan. The jacket has nearly 8,000 5-star ratings and you can pick it up regular, big or tall sizing.

Reebok Women’s Club C85 Sneaker (starting at $74.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Reebok Women’s Club C85 Sneaker

We love the retro vibe of Reebok’s club sneakers and how good Reebok’s green logo looks against the offwhite leather. Lightweight, cushy and supportive, they’re the ideal everyday sneakers.

Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie (starting at $26.25; amazon.com)

Amazon Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Champion’s classic hoddie comes in a wide range of colors and features a soft brushed interior lining for extra coziness. And while labeled a men’s sweatshirt, it makes an excellent, slightly oversized option for women too.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Packable Puffer ($40.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Packable Puffer

With its warm polyester fill, water-resistant shell and classic style, it’s no wonder that this Amazon Essentials puffer has earned an average of 4.5 stars from more than 11,000 reviews. The puffer comes in a whopping 23 color options, but we’re particularly partial to this eye-catching red. Best of all, the jacket squishes down into an included carrying bag so you can easily have it on hand when you need it.

Alimens & Gentle Men’s Button Down Flannel Shirt ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Alimens & Gentle Men’s Button Down Flannel Shirt

Every man’s closet needs a classic flannel shirt. This top-rated red option and is made from thick and warm 8-ounce cotton and boasts more than 22,000 5-star ratings.

JW Peri ‘90s Vegan Leather Crocodile Shoulder Bag ($38.99; amazon.com)

Amazon JW Peri ‘90s Vegan Leather Crocodile Shoulder Bag

This adorable ‘90s-inspired purse is perfect for everything from casual hangs to nights out with friends. Choose from go-with-anything black or white faux-crocodile fabric, or shake things up with a lavender, pink or light green bag.

The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot ($69.90; amazon.com)

Amazon The Drop Women’s Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boot

We love this popular boot’s 2.75-inch chunky heel and subtle western detailing. The boot comes in black, tan or white and your choice of a faux leather or suede finish.

Ankis Open Toe Ankle Strap Chunky Heel Sandals ($48.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ankis Open Toe Ankle Strap Chunky Heel Sandals

Latex insoles, an adjustable ankle strep and a non-stick sole make these top-rated heels as walkable as they are cute. The affordable shoes come in a variety of versatile colors and finishes, so you can scoop up a pair for each your holiday festivities.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Crewneck Sweater (starting at $18.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Men’s Crewneck Sweater

This 100% cotton crewneck sweater is made from mid-weight cotton yard, making it a warm and polished layering piece.

Nixon Time Teller Water-Resistant Watch ($125; amazon.com)

Amazon Nixon Time Teller Water-Resistant Watch

We love black matte build and gold accents on this clean cut watch, which also happens to be waterproof to 100 meters.

Nackiy 20-Piece Hair Clip Set ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Nackiy 20-Piece Hair Clip Set

Faux pearls, glittering gems and fun acrylic prints mean you’ll have an adorable hair accent for every one of your holiday events.