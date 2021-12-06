Japan's Prime Minister Kishida seeks to boost defense capability

Tokyo Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed Monday to strengthen the country's defenses by looking into options including acquiring the capability to strike enemy bases as it deals with an assertive China and unpredictable North Korea.

"In order to safeguard the people's lives and livelihood, we'll examine all the options including capability to attack enemy bases ... and strengthen our defense posture fundamentally with a sense of speed," Kishida said.

Such capability would mark a shift in Japan's military posture as Tokyo, constrained by its post-World War II pacifist constitution, is to play a role of the shield in its security alliance with the United States, while Washington is to play a role of the spear.

Obtaining capabilities to strike enemy bases has been floated in recent Japanese governments and Kishida was warm to the idea even when he was running in an ruling party leadership election in September as missiles become increasingly capable of evading interceptors.

As part of its effort to boost Japan's defense capacity, the government will renew three main documents laying out the nation's security policy -- the National Security Strategy, National Defense Programme Guidelines and Medium-Term Defence Program -- in a year, Kishida said.

Read More