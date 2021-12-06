Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images A man carries a child Sunday as other people salvage their belongings from an area covered in volcanic ash at the Sumberwuluh village in Indonesia's Lumajang district. In pictures: Mount Semeru volcano erupts in Indonesia

Mount Semeru, one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, December 4, shooting out smoldering hot ash in East Java's Lumajang district.

Rescue workers are still digging through thick layers of ash and debris to find survivors. More than a dozen people have died as of Monday, and at least two dozen more are missing, according to emergency responders.

More than 1,700 people have been evacuated from the area, authorities said, and the debris has damaged 38 schools and nearly 3,000 houses.