A man carries a child Sunday as other people salvage their belongings from an area covered in volcanic ash at the Sumberwuluh village in Indonesia's Lumajang district.
Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: Mount Semeru volcano erupts in Indonesia

Updated 2:29 PM ET, Mon December 6, 2021

Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images

Mount Semeru, one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, December 4, shooting out smoldering hot ash in East Java's Lumajang district.

Rescue workers are still digging through thick layers of ash and debris to find survivors. More than a dozen people have died as of Monday, and at least two dozen more are missing, according to emergency responders.

More than 1,700 people have been evacuated from the area, authorities said, and the debris has damaged 38 schools and nearly 3,000 houses.

A man stands amid houses that were covered by volcanic ash in the village of Sumberwuluh.
Antara Foto/Umarul Faruq/Reuters
Mount Semeru spews volcanic ash on Saturday. Indonesia sits between two continental plates on what is known as the Ring of Fire, a band around the basin of the Pacific Ocean that leads to high levels of tectonic and volcanic activity.
Antara Foto/National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB)/Reuters
Members of a search-and-rescue team carry a dead body at the Sumberwuluh village on Monday.
Adek Berry/AFP/Getty Images
A damaged area of Curah Roboan is seen empty on Monday. Many places have been evacuated near the volcano.
Willy Kurniawan/Reuters
A seismograph reflects Mount Semeru's activity on Monday.
Willy Kurniawan/Reuters
A man inspects a truck buried in the ash on Sunday.
Trisnadi/AP
Nearly 3,000 houses have been damaged by the volcano.
Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/Reuters
Villagers gather at a makeshift shelter in the Sumberwuluh village on Monday.
Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images