101-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor will attend the 80th memorial service thanks to his daughter and dozens of kind strangers

(CNN) A Pearl Harbor survivor will be in attendance at the 80th remembrance ceremony this week, thanks to the help of his daughter and dozens of strangers who wanted to make sure he could be there.

Ike Schab, 101, told CNN he was on a docked ship when the attack occurred in 1941.

"I don't remember seeing the Arizona get hit, but I remember being at the bow of our ship and a big high tower of flame and debris came off of her," Schab said. "It's getting harder to remember these things, but I remember trying not to get killed during the war. Like most people."

His daughter, Kimberlee Heinrichs, told CNN she knew her dad needed to attend the event on December 7 , after his social life was severely limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But after a tough year of layoffs and financial struggle, getting him there with the care he needed didn't seem possible.

Schab needed two caregivers for the travel to Hawaii, but the organization taking the veterans was only able to pay for one.

