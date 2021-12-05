A North Carolina man accidentally bought 2 identical lottery tickets -- and won 2 jackpots

(CNN)A North Carolina man wasn't sure if he had bought a ticket in the state's Lucky for Life lottery drawing, so he filled out the online form.

"I was just laying in bed watching a basketball game on TV and I couldn't remember if I filled it out or not," said Scotty Thomas, 49, from Fayetteville, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
"I went ahead and filled it out again and the next morning my son asked why there were two different amounts listed. I realized, 'I think I filled it out twice.'"
      It turned out he had won $25,000 each year for life with each ticket in the November 27 drawing. That prize is the Lucky for Life's drawing second-biggest prize, behind a $1,000 for life payout, according to the lottery.
        "When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I really just couldn't believe it," Thomas said. "It's just a blessing."
            Thomas, a dump truck operator, opted for a lump sum of $780,000 for both tickets instead of annual payments, according to the lottery, saying he wanted to invest in his business, pay off bills, help his family and perhaps buy a house.
            After taxes, he netted $551,851, the lottery said.