Negro League baseball players could earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame today

(CNN) Baseball legends who played in the Negro Leagues are finally getting a chance to take their rightful place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Early Baseball Era and Golden Days Era Committees were meeting Sunday to decide whether Buck O'Neil and other Negro League players -- as well as pre-Negro league players -- will be selected for induction into the Hall of Fame. In total, 20 players are being considered for induction.

Candidates for induction include O'Neil, who played 10 seasons with the Memphis Red Sox and Kansas City Monarchs, and Grant "Home Run" Johnson, who was a shortstop and second baseman in the pre-Negro Leagues era, according to the Hall of Fame website.

Grant "Home Run" Johnson is up for consideration for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Each 16-member committee will consider candidates on their ballot, and any candidate receiving votes on at least 75% of all ballots cast will earn induction, according to the Hall of Fame's website . Those elected will be inducted in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24, 2022.

Sunday's vote comes one year after Major League Baseball announced it was recognizing the Negro Leagues as a major league and counting the statistics and records of thousands of Black players as part of the game's storied history.

