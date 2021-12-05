Conviction of Ahmaud Arbery's killers puts new focus on first prosecutor

(CNN) Those demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery want another conviction beyond the three White men found guilty of murdering the 25-year-old Black jogger running in their south Georgia neighborhood in 2020.

An hour after his son Travis had shot Arbery twice point blank with a shot gun, call records show Gregory McMichael dialed a number on his cell phone and left a voicemail.

"Jackie, this is Greg. Could you call me as soon as you possibly can... My (inaudible) and I have been involved in a shooting and I need some advice right away..." Gregory McMichael said in the voicemail, according to evidence presented in pre-trial hearings in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.

"Jackie" was Jackie Johnson, the Brunswick District Attorney. Until he retired in 2019, Greg McMichael worked as an investigator in Johnson's office.

The call lasted just 39 seconds, but Arbery's family contends it was the reason no one was arrested in the case for 74 days -- and almost prevented a trial.

