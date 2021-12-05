A pedestrian was killed during a police pursuit of robbery suspects in Houston, officials say

(CNN) A Houston police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian during a robbery pursuit Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The two Houston police officers who were involved in the incident are said to be "distraught" after striking a 45-50 year-old man who has not yet been identified, Houston Police Department (HPD) executive assistant chief Larry Satterwhite said in a news conference Saturday.

"This is a tragic night and a man lost his life," Satterwhite said. "Our prayers are going out to our victim and his family. It is an absolute tragedy."

Officers received a call around 5 p.m. from a woman who said she was robbed at gunpoint and that the thieves stole her black Ford truck and her purse, according to Satterwhite.

When police found the stolen vehicle, the suspects drove off and a pursuit began, the executive assistant chief said. When another HPD vehicle came to assist, that cruiser went out of control and ended up on a sidewalk, killing the pedestrian, he explained.

