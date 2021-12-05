Honolulu shut down its largest water source in Oahu due to reported contamination of Navy well near Pearl Harbor

(CNN) Honolulu shut down its largest water source on Oahu Thursday night following reported contamination in the potable water system for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The Navy added that it has seen concerns from people in the affected neighborhoods who were exposed to the contaminated water and reported symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and skin related concerns.

The Navy isolated the Red Hill well last Sunday and sent samples out for testing Monday, it said.

"The results of the Red Hill sample showed petroleum hydrocarbons roughly four to ten times below the Hawaii Department of Health Environmental Action Level (EAL). The Navy had a separate test that confirmed vapors, which is another indication of petroleum hydrocarbons," it said in a statement.