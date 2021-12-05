Joshua Replogle is a photojournalist for CNN. He has worked as a reporter for several local television stations and the Associated Press. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. Read more perspectives via CNN Opinion.

(CNN) "Is my baby dead?"

I'll never forget the sound my wife made. I've heard her cry any number of times, but not like this. It was a whimper as she lay on a medical table. She squeezed my hand and moaned.

I was frozen. My chest tight. I couldn't breathe. My eyes were locked on the ultrasound monitor that showed what was happening inside of my wife's uterus.

A doctor I'd never met before rushed in to relieve the ultrasound technician, and their hurried movements caused my heart rate to spike. My eyes were so wide, they hurt.

I watched as the physician spread teal goo around my wife's abdomen. She pushed and prodded. Whatever she was looking for, she couldn't find it. What was taking so long? I could see legs on the screen -- ribs, a head.