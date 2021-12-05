This roast chicken recipe is your foolproof comfort meal any night of the week

Sign up for "Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style." This eight-part newsletter series guides you in a delicious expert-backed eating lifestyle that will boost your health for life.

(CNN) While Ina Garten's "engagement chicken" recipe might seem like it has magical powers, roast chicken shouldn't be reserved for those wanting to put a ring on it. Nor do you need a specific recipe to make a roast chicken that causes marriage proposals -- though knowing how to do so might change your life for the better.

Let's not call it "engagement chicken." Let's call it "anytime chicken" because roast chicken is one of the most flexible and forgiving meals out there. It's not even so much of a recipe as a framework, which can be adapted to use the ingredients you have on hand.

And while you can't beat the convenience of a supermarket rotisserie chicken, homemade roast chicken is even juicier and gives you the same "cook once, eat twice" benefits. Save the leftovers for tacos or burrito bowls later in the week and use the bones to make stock. (Don't stress. We'll help with that. Keep reading.)

The roast chicken basics

Truly, you only need one piece of equipment to roast a chicken: a deep pan that's large enough to hold the chicken comfortably and is safe to use in the oven as well as on the stove. A Dutch oven or a high-sided cast iron skillet is perfect. You don't need a special roasting pan or a roasting rack; instead, use vegetables to keep the chicken off the bottom of the pan. They'll add flavor and prevent the chicken from sticking and burning.

