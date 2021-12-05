Pope Francis decries 'shipwreck of civilization' as he visits refugees on Greek island of Lesbos

(CNN) Pope Francis met with refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday, his second trip to the island -- which has become a symbol of the migrant crisis -- in five years.

"Please let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!" the Pope said at the Mytilene Reception and Identification Center, decrying the loss of life in the Mediterranean and countries that close their borders to refugees.

"We are living in the era of barbed wire and walls," Francis said, but the coronavirus pandemic has made us realize "we are all in the same boat."

"Let us stop ignoring reality," the Pope said, "stop constantly shifting responsibility, stop passing off the issue of migration to others."

The Mytilene camp currently holds about 2,000 refugees, many of them from Syria Afghanistan and Africa

