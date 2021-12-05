Police clash with protesters in Brussels at demonstration over Covid-19 measures

(CNN) Belgian police clashed with protesters and used water cannons in Brussels on Sunday during a demonstration against the government's Covid-19 measures.

The protest followed a government announcement on Friday that Covid-19 restrictions would be tightened to include a mask mandate for children over the age of 6 and an early closure of kindergartens and primary schools, from December 20.

The government statement said it strongly recommended limiting social contact and preferably meeting people outdoors.

Police used water cannons on some protesters who were seen throwing objects and attempting to dismantle barricades.

Protesters confront riot police during a demonstration against Covid-19 measures in Brussels, on december 5, 2021.

Brussels police had tweeted earlier calling for the dissolution of the demonstration. They later added : "From this moment on, we will proceed to arrest the troublemakers."

