Henry Winkler is auctioning off his Fonz jacket and more 'Happy Days' memorabilia

Henry Winkler plays Arthur Fonzerelli in a 1975 Happy Days episode.

"I never will say goodbye because it is always in my heart and always in my mind. It was the show that threw me out into the world and I will always be grateful," Winkler told CNN affiliate KABC . "Letting a physical thing go doesn't, in any way, diminish the enormity of the experience."

Winker also saved scripts, photos, letters and all sorts of other things from other projects over the years that are going into the auction.

He told KABC he is donating much of the proceeds of the sale to a non-profit his daughter Zoe started with two friends that helps separated and recently reunited families at the US border.