Texas police officer shot to death

(CNN) A police officer has died from gunshot wounds he sustained while responding to a disturbance in Mesquite, Texas, authorities said.

At 1:40 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance near a grocery store at the 1500 block of S. Beltline Road, police said.

"During the course of the investigation, the officer was shot, and a male suspect was also shot. Both were transported to local area hospitals, and the officer succumbed to his wounds," Mesquite police said in a post to their official Facebook page.

The officer was struck two times, and the suspect was struck once, Mesquite Police Chief David Gill, said

"This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family," Chief Gill said, swallowing back tears. "He was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite police department. He was a good man, a good friend, a good officer."

