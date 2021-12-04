A man jumped out of taxiing airplane at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport

(CNN) A 30-year-old man jumped out of an airplane as it was taxiing at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport Saturday.

Southwest Flight 4236 arrived safely in Phoenix from Colorado Springs, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

"Initial reports indicate that while the flight was taxing to the gate, a Customer onboard exited the aircraft via a rear galley door," Southwest Airlines spokesperson Dan Landson said. "The flight's Captain stopped the aircraft and notified Air Traffic Control (ATC)."

It is unclear how the aircraft door was opened.

Sky Harbor International Airport has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

