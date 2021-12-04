National Cookie Day Deals: Where to get the goods

(CNN) What tastes better than a cookie? A free cookie, of course.

National Cookie Day, celebrated each year on December 4, is when restaurants and online retailers whip up their best batches of delectable discounts. Whether it's classic chocolate chip or gluten-free goods you're after, we've rounded up some of the best free and discounted cookie deals.

Mrs. Fields

You know the one. Find a variety of National Cookie Day deals on the company's web site . Mrs. Fields is offering up to 30% off select gifts, like the snowman-shaped cookie tin tower.

Insomnia Cookies

