One person is dead after an accidental shooting at a 911 dispatch center in Kentucky

(CNN) A 911 dispatcher in Kentucky died after a gun was accidentally discharged at a dispatch center on Friday.

Kentucky State Police received a call around 1 a.m. from the Bell County Sheriff's Department regarding two dispatchers in the Bell County 911 Center, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

The incident occurred when the two dispatchers were trading firearms and one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, striking 23-year-old dispatcher Kyle Garret, police said.

Garrett was transported to a health center where he was pronounced dead by the Bell County Coroner, according to the release.

"It is with great sadness that we make this tragic announcement in regard to our own loss," the Bell County Sheriff's Department said in the release.

