A Black job applicant is suing over hair discrimination, but the company says it was a misunderstanding

Los Angeles (CNN) A Black job applicant suing an employer over hair discrimination is demanding an apology and policy change -- but the company said it was a misunderstanding.

Jeffrey Thornton filed a lawsuit this week against Encore Group, LLC, claiming the company denied him employment when he refused to cut his hair, which he wears in locs.

Thornton's complaint claims the San Diego office for the company violated the state's CROWN Act, which prohibits employers from withholding employment based on discrimination against the protected applicant's hairstyle.

According to the lawsuit, when Thornton interviewed for the technical supervisor position on Nov. 1, an Encore hiring manager informed him that he would have to conform to appearance policies if he wanted the job. That meant cutting his hair so it was off the ears, eyes and shoulders and that the company would not allow him to simply tie his hair back.

"In order to take the job, Mr. Thornton would have to materially alter his hairstyle, and thus his appearance, cultural identity and racial heritage," the complaint says. The lawsuit calls Encore's policy "racial discrimination" because it targets hairstyles associated with race, particularly Black employees.