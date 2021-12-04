Thousands flee as Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) Mount Semeru, a volcano on Indonesia's East Java Province, erupted on Saturday, spewing a column of smoke and ash while displacing thousands from the area, authorities said.

No casualties have been reported so far, and emergency teams are still assessing the situation on the ground as they gather information about possible victims and displaced people,Budi Santosa, Head of Disaster Management of East Java Province, said on live television on Saturday.

He said there are two sub districts that have been "badly affected" by the volcano's eruption.

Volcanic ash, the smell of sulfur was reported around 3 p.m. local time (3 a.m ET), the Mount Semeru Volcano Observation Post reported. It added that hot ash clouds were falling towards an East Java village, Sapitarang, in Pronojiwo District.

Mount Semeru spews ash into the air during an eruption on Saturday.

Videos shared by government emergency response teams showed residents in the area running away from huge thick clouds of smoke.

Read More