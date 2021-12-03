Teachers: How are you coping with threats, school violence, the pandemic and more?

(CNN) Teachers have long been more than the people who are educating the next generation of students.

Teachers serve as therapists, protectors and educators and are tasked with keeping their students — and themselves — safe from Covid-19. Many work long after the school day is over, buy their own supplies and feel that their pay has not increased even though their responsibilities have.

Teachers: What struggles are you facing and what do you want the world to know? In a world of school shootings, the pandemic and all that you do, how are you coping and what do you hope for? Share your thoughts with us and we may follow up for a CNN story.