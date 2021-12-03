(CNN) A man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an intellectually disabled woman in an Arizona long-term health care facility was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Nathan D. Sutherland, formerly a licensed practical nurse who was caring for the woman, was accused of impregnating her in 2018 while she was in a vegetative state at the facility, prosecutors said. She shocked employees by giving birth at the facility in December 2018, with one telling a 911 dispatcher, "We had no idea she was pregnant."

In January 2019, Sutherland was arrested after a sample of his DNA matched the baby's, police said.

Sutherland pleaded guilty in September to sexual assault and abusing a vulnerable adult, court records show, at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix, where the victim had been living for years.

The woman had been a patient at Hacienda since 1992 due to significant intellectual disabilities as a result of childhood seizures, her family told CNN, and has since left the facility.

