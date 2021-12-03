Detroit (CNN) As Michael Lundy cradles her newborn son, she's mentally preparing to pack up and leave her Detroit home again.

She just got a shutoff notice from the power company, owes more than $2,400 and her debt has grown throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. And she's been trying to stay afloat after being out of work while also taking care of her 11-year-old daughter.

In September, the utility company cut her power until she paid a portion of her debt, forcing her to leave home and stay with family. Now, the company is threatening to do it again.

"It's frightening," Lundy said. "I don't want to be nowhere else but home. I don't want my kids nowhere else but home... But if it happens, it's really out of my control."

Thousands of Americans have been racking up utility debt during the pandemic. Families now owe power companies close to $20 billion, up 67% from the average year, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association. At the peak of the pandemic, that debt ballooned to more than $30 billion.

Read More