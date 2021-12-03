Colorado supermarket mass shooting suspect determined "incompetent to stand trial currently," district attorney says

(CNN) The 22-year-old suspect in a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket has been deemed "incompetent to stand trial currently" by a doctor, according to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, following a second court-ordered competency evaluation.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, is accused of opening fire on March 22 at the King Soopers store in Boulder leaving ten people dead, including a store manager and a police officer. He faces a total of 54 charges, including ten counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

"We appeared in open court earlier today to talk about, with the court, the recent competency evaluation that came back in the case of the King Soopers shooter. In the second court order of competency evaluation, the doctor who is a widely-respected expert found the shooter to be incompetent to stand trial," Dougherty said.

This is Alissa's third evaluation, according to Dougherty. The suspected shooter was evaluated by a defense expert, two doctors from the state hospital, and most recently by a doctor selected by the prosecutors.

Read More