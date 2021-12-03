Former head of World Athletics Lamine Diack dies aged 88

(CNN) Lamine Diack, the former head of world athletics' governing body, has died aged 88.

News of his passing was confirmed by Senegalese football club Jaraaf de Dakar where Diack was club president.

A statement posted on the club's social media channels read: "Jaraaf de Dakar has learned with deep sadness of the death of Lamine Diack.

"A founding member of the club, he will leave a big void in the hearts of Jaraaf-Man and will forever remain a legend of Jaraaf. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones," the statement concluded.

Both Lamine Diack's son, Papa Massata Diack, and niece, Awa Diack, were not immediately available for comment when contacted by email by CNN.

