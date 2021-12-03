Alane Izu is a senior statistician at the University of the Witwatersrand Vaccine and Infectious Disease Research Unit (WITS-VIDA). Shabir A. Madhi is a professor of vaccinology, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, director of WITS-VIDA and co-director of the African Leadership in Vaccinology Expertise. The opinions expressed here are those of the authors. View more opinion on CNN.