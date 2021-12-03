Confetti Salad: Radish and Beet Salad With Feta

This recipe is featured in the CNN story " How to take the bland out of a low-sodium diet ." Steven Satterfield is the James Beard award-winning chef of Miller Union in Atlanta.

(CNN) This salad is all about mixing a variety of winter root vegetables and fruits, shaved and cut into thin batons, for a fresh, healthy, crunchy lunch entrée. The ingredients list is a suggestion, more so for a variety of colors. You can make a big bowl of it and eat it over a few days as well, but it will not be as crisp as when it is first dressed.

Makes 4 servings (about 4 cups)

Ingredients

Instructions

1. Scrub the skin of the radishes and the beet to remove any rough weathered areas or traces of dirt. Slice each crosswise on a mandoline or thinly slice by hand with a sharp knife.

2. Cut the apple into quarters, then cut the center out at a 45-degree angle to remove the core and seeds. Thinly slice the apple quarters on a mandoline or with a sharp knife.

3. Place the radishes, beet and apple in a large mixing bowl. Add the jalapeño, salt, vinegar, oil and herbs and toss well to coat.

4. Transfer salad into 1 large bowl or 4 serving bowls. Top with sunflower seeds and feta and serve.