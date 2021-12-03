Confetti Salad: Radish and Beet Salad With Feta

Chef Steven Satterfield prepares brightly colored winter root vegetables that are paired with herbs and feta in his Confetti Salad.
This recipe is featured in the CNN story "How to take the bland out of a low-sodium diet." Steven Satterfield is the James Beard award-winning chef of Miller Union in Atlanta.

(CNN)This salad is all about mixing a variety of winter root vegetables and fruits, shaved and cut into thin batons, for a fresh, healthy, crunchy lunch entrée. The ingredients list is a suggestion, more so for a variety of colors. You can make a big bowl of it and eat it over a few days as well, but it will not be as crisp as when it is first dressed.

Makes 4 servings (about 4 cups)
Ingredients
    • About 2 pounds mixed root vegetables (1 purple daikon radish, 1 green daikon radish, 1 watermelon radish, 1 black Spanish radish, 1 golden beet)
    • 1 apple, preferably Honeycrisp, Pink Lady or Fuji
    • 1 jalapeño, minced
    • 1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
    • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
    • 2 tablespoons sunflower oil
    • ¼ cup mixed chopped herbs such as parsley, dill, chervil, chive, mint, tarragon
    • ¼ cup roasted sunflower seeds
    • ¼ cup crumbled goat's milk feta
      Instructions
        1. Scrub the skin of the radishes and the beet to remove any rough weathered areas or traces of dirt. Slice each crosswise on a mandoline or thinly slice by hand with a sharp knife.
        2. Cut the apple into quarters, then cut the center out at a 45-degree angle to remove the core and seeds. Thinly slice the apple quarters on a mandoline or with a sharp knife.
            3. Place the radishes, beet and apple in a large mixing bowl. Add the jalapeño, salt, vinegar, oil and herbs and toss well to coat.
            4. Transfer salad into 1 large bowl or 4 serving bowls. Top with sunflower seeds and feta and serve.