The key to feeling fancy while staying warm this winter? Velvet. At once elegant, comfy and cold-weather-friendly, velvet is the perfect fabric for looking glamorous all season long. And with the holiday party invites rolling in, it’s the perfect time to add some luxurious velvet items to your shopping cart.

To get you started, we talked to professional stylists about the velvet pieces you need in your closet right now. Whether you’re looking to class up a sweater with some soft velvet pants or go all-out in a velvet jumpsuit, shop their picks below to glam up your winter wardrobe.

Velvet dresses

Free People Free People Shayla Velvet Minidress

“I love the versatility of this minidress,” says stylist and fashion influencer Travia Earl, who notes that you can wear it both as a festive dress and “unbuttoned as a layering piece.” Its soft velvet fabric comes in mood-lifting yellow or terracotta hues and features ruching around the center seam.

Asos Closet London Plus Tie-Waist Velvet Mini Dress

“This is a gorgeous shade of emerald,” says stylist Liz Rundbaken. And with its high neck, nipped waist and short sleeves, the dress is flirty while still feeling modest enough for an office holiday party.

Hill House Ellie Nap Dress ($175; hillhousehome.com)

Hill House Home Hill House Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House’s nap dresses went viral over the past year for good reason: They’re extra forgiving, and comfy enough to, well, nap in. For the colder months, they’ve released the popular Ellie style in deep emerald green and rich burgundy velvets.

Wild Fable Long-Sleeve Ruched Velvet Bodycon Dress ($30; target.com)

Target Wild Fable Long-Sleeve Ruched Velvet Bodycon Dress

Earl calls this dress “trendy and fashion-forward” and deems the floral-print pattern perfect “to spice up your wardrobe.” It also comes all black, red, pink or orange, and reviewers praise its curve-friendly fit.

Nordstrom A.L.C. Katherine Cutout Velvet Turtleneck Maxi Dress

“There are just so many special details about this dress: the navy color, the high neck, the asymmetric hem, the cutout at the waist,” says Rundbaken. “All this adds up to a super-sexy winter dress.”

Bardot Milania Twist-Back Dress ($119; lordandtaylor.com)

Lord & Taylor Bardot Milania Twist-Back Dress

For a similar vibe without the price tag, check out this navy long-sleeved dress by Bardot. Long sleeves and modest scoop neck are winter-appropriate, while a high slit and open back keep the dress from feeling stuffy.

Lulus Jacinda Velvet Wrap Maxi Dress ($98; lulus.com)

Lulus Lulus Jacinda Velvet Wrap Maxi Dress

If you prefer your velvet a little less form-fitting, check out this popular maxi wrap dress from Lulus. Deep blue or purple midweight velvet, an adjustable waist tie and a deep-V neckline make for a dress that’s as comfortable as it is romantic.

Nordstrom French Connection Yule Velvet Tie-Waist Minidress

Everyone needs a little black dress, says stylist Tyler Okuns, who loves this cute and classic option from French Connection. With its puff sleeves, sweetheart neckline and stretchy smocked back, it’s a great piece for fall and winter nights out.

Velvet pants

Gap Recycled High-Rise Velvet Wide-Leg Pants ($47, originally $79.95; gap.com)

GAP Gap Recycled High-Rise Velvet Wide-Leg Pants

It’s “all about the high-rise wide pant this season,” says Earl, who calls these Gap pants “the perfect office staple for the winter.” Rundbaken agrees, noting that “these loose, high-waisted pants are super flattering and equally comfy.” She also likes the fact that they’re made from 80% recycled polyester. The pants come in four colors (black, navy, tan and eggplant) and regular, petite and tall sizing.

Ganni Paisley-Debossed Velvet Flared Trousers ($202; matchesfashion.com)

GANNI Ganni Paisley-Debossed Velvet Flared Trousers

Rundbaken loves “the subtle print of these pants,” which she says manages to nod both the ‘60s and the ‘90s “yet still looks completely modern.” While not exactly a budget item, Rundbaken notes that these make for a surprisingly versatile closet addition because they’re easier to dress up or down. For starters, she suggests pairing them with “a simple cami or turtleneck sweater” and then layering a blazer on top.

Nordstrom BP Stretch Velvet Flare Pants

With their high waist, subtle flair and crushed velvet look, Okuns says that these BP pants will become one of “the most versatile pieces” in your cold-weather wardrobe. And while undoubtedly glamorous, their soft, stretchy fabric makes them perfectly suited to cozy nights in as well.

Spanx Velvet Leggings ($98; spanx.com)

Spanx Spanx Velvet Leggings

While winter and leggings don’t usually go together, Rundbaken calls this warm velvet pair “such a great staple for all kinds of cool weather.” And given that these are Spanx, the leggings also have shapewear properties for a smooth fit.

Free People Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants

Brighten up winter doldrums with these Free People flares, which come in 10 vivid shades ranging from hot pink to lime green. Some colors offer shorter inseam options, and reviewers call them stylish, comfortable and “oh so flattering.”

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Velvet Pants

With their loose, slightly tapered silhouette and waist tie, these ankle-length Treasure & Bond trousers are like an elegant version of your favorite sweatpants.

Velvet pantsuits

Nordstrom Be Proud by BP Velvet Blazer & Wide-Leg Stretch Velvet Pants

Both Earl and Rundbaken love this duo from Nordstrom’s in-house brand BP. “I love the sheen and blush color of this suit,” says Rundbaken, who also praises the wide-leg pants for still managing to look tailored. “If you ever wanted to wear PJs to a party,” she says, “this would fill the bill.” Earl, meanwhile, loves that the pants in particular are “perfect for so many body types.”

Frame Single-Button Blazer ($628; frame-store.com) & Mini Boot Trouser ($368; frame-store.com)

Frame Frame Single-Button Blazer & Mini Boot Trouser

For a more fitted look, Rundbaken recommends this matching set from Frame, which, while undoubtedly a splurge, is also undoubtedly elegant. “With its lean lines, sharp shoulders and glossy velvet,” Rundbaken deems the set “a callback to Tom Ford-era Gucci.” She also likes that it comes in “four luscious jewel tones” in addition to classic black, so it’ll “suit many moods and occasions.”

J. Crew J. Crew Willa Blazer in Stretch Velvet

This single-button J. Crew blazer has a vibe a lot like the Frame blazer above, but is decidedly more wallet-friendly! Pair it with any of the velvet pants listed above for a glamorous winter outfit.

Wild Fable Women’s High-Rise Velvet Flare Pants ($20; target.com) & Cinched Front Velvet Tiny Tank Top ($15; target.com)

Target Wild Fable Women’s High-Rise Velvet Flare Pants & Cinched Front Velvet Tiny Tank Top

This Target duo also got nods from both stylists. Rundbaken calls the set “super fun” and especially loves the pants’ flared silhouette and glossy ribbed finish. Earl notes that the outfit “is perfect for your holiday party with friends.” Both items come in jewel-toned purple, blue or classic black and are offered in both regular and plus sizing.

Velvet jumpsuits

Nordstrom Fraiche by J. Velvet Tie-Waist Jumpsuit

“Jumpsuits are the new pants suits!” Earl says, calling this lux-looking velvet jumpsuit “chic yet sophisticated.” In addition to this pretty, holiday-perfect berry color, it also comes in light gray and deep navy blue.

Nordstrom Fraiche by J. Velvet Ruffle Tie-Waist Romper

Fraiche by J. also makes a velvet tie-waist romper that’s super similar in style to the jumpsuit above. Pair it with black tights and heels for a fun and flirty New Year’s Eve look.

Lulus Party Diva Purple Crushed Velvet Jumpsuit ($41, originally $68; lulus.com)

Lulus Lulus Party Diva Purple Crushed Velvet Jumpsuit

For a similar vibe at a lower price, check out this short-sleeve jumpsuit from Lulus in eye-catching purple crushed velvet.

Boden Halterneck Velvet Jumpsuit ($160; bodenusa.com)

Boden Boden Halterneck Velvet Jumpsuit

Boden’s party-ready jumpsuit is another great option for celebrating the holidays in comfort and style. The soft fabric, which comes in either black or deep plum, features just the right amount of stretch and the jumpsuit comes in petite, regular and tall sizing.