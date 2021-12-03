Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

The holidays are fast approaching and we’re officially in full-blown shopping mode. Due to the global supply chain issues, if you want to have anything under the tree you’re going to have to start shopping fast.

That’s why we’ve put together some of our absolute favorite holiday gifts under $100 that seem more expensive than they actually are. So if you have someone you want to impress this holiday season, look no further. From cashmere sweaters and top-notch fleeces to jewelry and even a bidet, here are 28 gifts sure to make their eyes sparkle.

Women’s Holiday Snowflake Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box ($70; bombas.com)

Bombas Women's Holiday Snowflake Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

Everyone secretly wants socks as a gift, so this year treat them to a luxuriously comfy and high-quality pair from Bombas. This four-pack features holiday-inspired designs in gorgeous colorways.

Naadam Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater

Every fashionista needs a cashmere sweater in their closet, and with Naadam’s Essential $75 sweater you can give them a gorgeous one without breaking the bank.

Apple HomePod Mini ($99; bhphotovideo.com and walmart.com)

Walmart Apple HomePod Mini

Apple’s latest smart speaker is now available in fun colors like orange and yellow, making them the perfect start to your stylish smart home. Check out our full thoughts on the mini speaker here.

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment ($99; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment

Our pick for the best bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic 3.0 is a simple-to-use, effective and comfortable bidet perfect to upgrade anyone’s bathroom.

Kiehl’s Brighten Up & Glow Skincare Set ($70, originally $92; kiehls.com)

Kiehl's Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow Skincare Set

For those obsessed with skincare, check out this kit from Kiehl’s that includes a facial cleanser, spot corrector, face cream and vitamin C eye serum.

Flîkr Flîkr Portable Tabletop Fireplace

Whether you don’t have a backyard for a fire pit or just want an easier way to roast s’mores on the regular, this easy-to-use tabletop fireplace is elegant and burns a smokeless fire so you don’t set off all the alarms in your home.

Nordstrom Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas

You can’t go wrong with a cozy set of pajamas. This set from Nordstrom is incredibly comfy but still stylish enough to wear around the house.

Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote ($99; patagonia.com)

Patagonia Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote

Whether you’re going to the grocery store or the climbing crag, this massive, durable tote is your perfect companion for wherever your next adventure takes you.

Patagonia Women’s Classic Synchilla Fleece Jacket ($99; patagonia.com)

Patagonia Patagonia Women’s Classic Synchilla Fleece Jacket

Keep your giftee warm and cozy this winter with this fleece from Patagonia. Made from 100% recycled polyester fleece and available in four colors, it’s the perfect layer as the temperatures drop.

GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair ($65; rei.com)

REI GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair

Help them prep for backyard time next spring and summer with this portable, rocking chair from GCI.

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds

For the friend who’s always listening to music or bingeing podcasts, these true wireless buds have fantastic sound quality without the high price tag of their competitors. They’re so good, in fact, we think they’re better than AirPods.

Lululemon Align Tank Top ($58; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Align Tank Top

Activewear is always a great gift during the holiday season, especially if your friend is prepping for their 2022 resolutions. This tank from Lululemon is outstandingly comfortable and stylish.

Pact Waffle Bath Towel 2-Pack ($85; wearpact.com)

Pact Pact Waffle Bath Towel 2-Pack

Upgrade their showering experience with this two-pack of towels from Pact. Crafted from 100% organic cotton terry, they’re light and super absorbent. They were even our pick for the best waffle bath towel.

Lululemon Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short ($58; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short

Complete their Lulu look with these low-rise, lined shorts. Available in 22 colors, there are plenty of options to match their personality.

Carhartt Carhartt Relaxed Fit Duck Blanket-Lined Detroit Jacket

This sturdy and durable jacket from Carhartt will be their new go-to this winter. Crafted from thick, ringspun cotton duck and lined with a blanket material, this jacket will protect them from the cold and keep them looking good at the same time.

Mejuri Dôme Hoops ($65; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Dôme Hoops

Jewelry is pretty tough to buy for someone else, which is why it’s always best to stick with timeless pieces like these hoops from Mejuri. The slight variation on the classic hoop is just enough to make their eyes sparkle this holiday season.

Brilliant Earth Silver Heart Diamond Pendant ($95; brilliantearth.com)

Brilliant Earth Brilliant Earth Silver Heart Diamond Pendant

If they have enough earrings, check out this cute pendant from Brilliant Earth. Shaped like a heart with your pick of an embedded diamond or pink sapphire, this necklace is the perfect romantic gift.

L.L.Bean Women’s Wicked Good Slippers ($79; llbean.com)

L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Women’s Wicked Good Slippers

If you know someone whose feet are always hurting at the end of the day, give them this pair of slippers and they won’t be able to walk around the house without them.

Patagonia Women’s P-6 Label Uprisal Sweatpants ($69; patagonia.com)

Patagonia Patagonia Women’s P-6 Label Uprisal Sweatpants

A solid pair of sweatpants is a must, especially for the winter when it’s too cold to do anything other than binge Netflix. This pair from Patagonia is made from 100% recycled cotton and polyester and uses 95% less water in production than standard cotton sweatpants.

Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler ($99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler

Whether it’s for paninis, weekend brunch or grilling burgers, this five-in-one griddler is a kitchen workhorse.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker ($69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

If they don’t have an Instant Pot and spend any time in the kitchen at all, you’re set. The easy-to-use kitchen magician is a great gift to speed up cooking times and open up all sorts of recipe possibilities.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger ($69.99; amazon.com)

Anker Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger

This high-capacity portable charger stores enough juice to recharge most phones more than six times. Keep it in the car or by the couch or give it to the traveler in your life so they can always stay charged and connected.

Pact Flannel Fireside Sleep Set ($95; wearpact.com)

Pact Pact Flannel Fireside Sleep Set

Make them stop wearing that old, ratty T-shirt to bed and upgrade their pajamas with this sleep set from Pact.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Food Thermometer ($56.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Food Thermometer

Know someone who’s always overcooking their meat? They’ll love this wireless remote thermometer, which allows them to keep tabs on their steak or pot roast from 300 feet away.

Roo Double Recycled Hammock ($59.25, originally $79; kammok.com)

Kammok Roo Double Recycled Hammok

Whether they’re camping or need an extra relaxing spot in the backyard, this lightweight hammock is the perfect gift. Plus, this version is made from 100% recycled fabric.

Carhartt Carhartt Loose Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Mock-Neck Vest

Stylish and warm, this sherpa-lined vest is the perfect way to upgrade their wardrobe this winter.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket ($99; rumpl.com)

Rumpl Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

As we all start cozying up on the couch more, it’s the perfect time to give your friend a blanket. This one from Rumpl is perfect for those who love going outdoors too, since it’s water-repellent and durable enough to take camping.

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Naomi Workout Dress

Workout dresses are all the rage, and this one from Girlfriend Collective gives you the perfect balance between performance and comfort. Plus, it’s made from 90% recycled plastic from water bottles and available in four stunning colors.