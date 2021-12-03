Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

If you know someone who’s spent an embarrassing amount of time watching TikTok this past year — or if that person is you — it’s easy to use their obsession as gift inspiration. Luckily, we’ve tested tons of trendy products on our own TikTok so you know exactly what to get.

So whether the TikTok-obsessed person in your life wants to make their own videos or just loves finding life-hacking products, here are 22 gift ideas perfect for that person who just can’t stop scrolling.

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light ($29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light

A solid ring light is a must-have if you want to start making your own TikToks. And when we set out to find the best ring lights of 2021, this option from Emart stood out above the rest.

Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera ($759.95; walmart.com)

Walmart Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera

You can easily film TikToks on your phone, but if you add a DSLR to your arsenal, the quality of your videos will get much better. And if you want to know more about what DSLRs are best for beginners, check out our guide here.

Rode VideoMicro Ultracompact Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone ($55; bhphotovideo.com)

B&H Photovideo Rode VideoMicro Ultracompact Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone

Another way to take your videos to the next level is with a high-quality microphone. This one from Rode is super compact so you can take it with you on all your filming adventures.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Cream ($38; peterthomasroth.com)

We love to test trending products, so when everyone started talking about the Peter Thomas Roth Eye Cream, we just had to try it. Wondering if it worked? See for yourself and check out our whole review here.

The Nori Press ($120; nori.co)

One of our favorite products we’ve tested this year, the Nori Press is a portable steam iron that lets you look your best no matter where you go. Want something a little cheaper? We found something great.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($12.99, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

For anyone in your life who likes to travel or camp a lot, this personal water filter is a must-have. To test it, we drank out of a cup of dirty water to see if it really works.

Apple AirPods ($109, originally $159; amazon.com)

AirPods are already a popular gift idea, but if you’re on the fence about getting a pair, check out one of our favorite AirPods hacks that just might convince you to finally get them.

Apple Magsafe Battery Pack ($74.99, originally $99; amazon.com)

This battery attaches right to your iPhone to extend its battery life so you’ll spend less time on low power mode. Take a closer look at it in our TikTok here.

ELlight LED Strip Lights ($42.99; amazon.com)

Amazon ELlight LED Strip Lights

Lighting is essential to set the mood in your videos, which is why this LED light strip is a great way to add a colorful background to your next TikTok.

UBeesize 51-Inch Extendable Tripod Stand ($19.19, originally $23.99; amazon.com)

Amazon UBeesize 51-Inch Extendable Tripod Stand

Stop propping your phone up with a water bottle and get this tripod, which is expandable up to 51 inches and comes with a Bluetooth remote.

Ember 10-Ounce Coffee Mug ($99.95; ember.com)

If you can’t stand a cup of room-temperature coffee, check out this heated mug that will keep your morning brew piping hot. Check out our TikTok on it here.

Toto C5 Electronic Bidet (starting at $463.32; amazon.com)

It’s time to stop using toilet paper and switch to a bidet. We tested the top options on the market over several months, and the Toto bidets were some of the best. Want a behind-the-scenes look into our testing process? Check out this gross TikTok.

Yoove Ice Cube Tray With Lid and Bin ($18.99, originally $40; amazon.com)

If you hate constantly making ice as much as we do, you need to see this genius ice cube tray. It comes with a bin so you can make more trays quickly.

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter ($9.16; amazon.com)

If you’ve been ordering stuff online more than ever, this small safety cutter will be your new best friend. It makes slicing open boxes easier than ever and is skin-safe.

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths, 10-Pack ($18.95, originally $24.95; amazon.com)

Replace your paper towels with these super-absorbent, reusable dish cloths. We compared them side by side with paper towels when we tested them on TikTok.

NoSweat Golf Hat Sweat Liner ($14.99, originally $17.98; amazon.com)

If you have a golfer or anyone who loves wearing hats in your life, they need this sweat liner. It helps prevent stains and odor from building up, even if you wear the hat every day.

Cup Cozy Pillow ($29.99; amazon.com)

Couch potato season is officially here and if you want to keep your drink handy, check out this pillow that doubles as a cupholder.

Sheertex Classic Sheer Tights (starting at $99; amazon.com)

If your tights are always ripping, you need a pair of these ultra-durable ones from Sheertex. Check out our stress tests on TikTok and our full review here.

Dormify Non-Slip Bedside Caddy ($32; dormify.com)

Whether you know someone living in a dorm or you just want some extra bedside storage, this caddy is the perfect way to add some organization to your bedroom.

Kimiandy Inflatable Travel Pillow ($17.95; amazon.com)

If you’re finally traveling again, you’ll want to pick up one of these inflatable travel pillows, perfect for catching some zzz’s on your next flight.

Peppermayo Loren Midi Dress ($73; peppermayo.com)

TikTok has more than tips and hacks. If you’re like us, you probably use the app for fashion inspo as well. We tried on these dresses from Peppermayo and love how cute and versatile they are.

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser ($54.99; amazon.com)

Smart homes are filled with speakers, lights and many other nifty gadgets. One you might not have yet? This smart soap dispenser from Amazon. If you’re wondering why exactly your soap dispenser needs to be smart, check out our TikTok here.