If you’re a meticulous shopper, you probably like to carefully curate your gifts, in person, from a huge range of different stores and boutiques. For those of us who prefer ease and foolproof efficiency, however, there are a few retailers that allow you to complete all of your holiday shopping in one fell swoop — but without compromising on thoughtfulness. Gap is one of those retailers, and this year, it’s easier than ever, thanks to its trendy selection and frictionless shopping features.
When it comes to your holiday shopping list, you can find a little something for every person of every age, because let’s face it: Cozy clothing is definitely one of the most thoughtful, practical gifts anyone can receive. And gap makes it easy with some of their hand-curated shoppable collections:
Now that you know why Gap is a great resource for holiday shopping, it’s time to check out these gift ideas for everyone in the family, from teens to dads to grandmas — or for you, if you’re looking to treat yourself. And from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, save up to 50% OFF must-Give Gifts, combinable with GapCash. No GapCash? Take an extra 20% OFF with code YOURS.
Adult Flannel PJ Set ($69.95; gap.com)
“Love these PJs!” writes one of many 5-star reviewers. “Ordered for my entire family for Christmas!” No matter which festive pattern you choose, they’re all made from a warm cotton-rayon blend that’s woven into a soft-knit flannel texture. The relaxed fit (in both the button-up top and elastic waist pants) offers a comfy but classic style. Get the kids’ version here, or browse the site’s entire selection of matching family pajamas.
Puffer Shirt Jacket ($128; gap.com)
If he’s in the market for a new, versatile coat, check out this Puffer Shirt Jacket, which checks all the boxes at once: It’s warm with its insulated nylon weave, stylish with its straight, relaxed silhouette and practical with its button-front collar and patch pocket. You can also get it in regular or tall sizes up to an XXXL.
Cozy Clogs ($54.95; gap.com)
Not sure what to get your mom, grandma or partner? These Cozy Clogs are functional, fashionable and foolproof. A textured exterior combines with a soft, plush Sherpa interior for ultimate comfort, but the outsole is still durable and slip-resistant for everyday wear. “Bought them for my daughter,” raves one reviewer, who writes that “she loves [them and] wears them constantly.”
Tiered Shirtdress ($69.95; gap.com)
The emerald green and the red buffalo plaid are especially festive, but even in black or heather gray, this tiered shirtdress is cozy, on-trend and ideal for layering. The soft weave and long sleeves will ensure that it’s a cold weather staple she reaches for constantly, while the inclusive sizing also offers petite and tall options. She can also belt it or wear it as a loose tunic dress.
Since Gap has been around since 1969, you probably remember and love the brand from your childhood; still, it’s anything but antiquated. In fact, Gap’s selection is as effortlessly stylish as ever, thanks to its reinvented classics and modern essentials; it also continues to improve with the use of sustainable fabrics and inclusive sizing options. Gap also has made the shopping process as frictionless as possible — especially during the holidays. If you aren’t a fan of delivery, you can buy your gifts online and pick them up in-store. Their shop is also mobile friendly, via a browser or their dedicated app. AfterPay lets you finance your gift later.
It truly is the perfect one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs.