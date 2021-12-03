This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Dash air fryers, discounts at Etsy and savings at Sephora. All that and more below.

Today, Sephora has officially launched its Beauty for All Event, featuring savings for everyone, no matter what your Insider member status is. Grab 20% off your entire order of skin care, hair care, makeup and more. You’ll also be able to get 30% off the entire Sephora collection for added savings. If you’re not an Insider member yet, no problem — it’s easy and free to join, so sign up to take advantage of the discounts.

It’s your last chance to get Cyber Week savings over at REI. The major outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off marked-down gear, apparel and more so you can save on everything you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: Save on a range of Prana sweaters for women, camping gear from BioLite and Rumpl blankets — just to name a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Head into the new year with a new handbag or another fashionable accessory during Kate Spade’s latest sale. When you buy more, you’ll save more, with 20% off when you $200, 30% off when you $400 and 40% off when you $600. A range of totes, crossbody bags and more are on offer, so take advantage of these savings.

Dash Air Fryers (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Take this as a sign to finally get yourself an air fryer. A variety of models and sizes from Dash are up to 25% off with prices as low as $59.99. The Dash Tasti-Crisp is our top pick when it comes to best affordable air fryers and in testing we found it was an easy, hassle-free fryer that crisped up foods beautifully and quickly. Snag similar options now while this sale lasts.

Etsy’s Cyber Week sale is almost over, so grab some discounts on incredible hand-made goods before it’s too late. You can get up to 60% off personalized gifts, items for kids, jewelry, pet products, home decor and crafts, just to name a few. Plus, you’ll be supporting small business and all the wonderful makers who sell on Etsy.

More deals to shop

• Save on winter apparel, outerwear and more now that Banana Republic is offering 40% off everything, no code needed.

• Grab a gift for the sports fan in your life now that fan gear is as low as $7.99 at Amazon.

• Dash Deluxe Egg Cookers can make the perfect breakfast, and now they’re 20% off in a variety of colors at Amazon.

• Furniture, decor and more from Ballard Designs is now up to 20% off during the brand’s sitewide sale.

• It’s your last chance to get up to $300 of select mattresses at Avocado Green Mattress and get up to $50 off bed frames.

• Try the Burt’s Bees Gift Finder and you can get 20% off your order of 2 items or more now.

• Right now you can take up to 30% off at Threadless and get tees for $10.

• Keep your teeth nice and clean with 30% off regular-priced items at Colgate and 35% off kits.

• Light up your home with the power of your smartphone now that GE smart bulbs are up to 30% off at Amazon.

• Get ready for outdoor adventures with 30% off sitewide at Marmot, and up to 60% off sale items with the code HOLIDAY.

Deals you may have missed

Missed some deals from Wayfair’s Cyber Week promotion? You’re in luck because the internet’s favorite home mega-store is offering you even more sales on a range of home goods for those who missed up. Get up to 70% off furniture, decor, appliances, cookware, bakeware and more now through Dec. 6.

Give the gift of truffle-flavored hot sauce now that Truff gift sets are 20% off. Use the code GIFT20 to get the Bestseller Pack, featuring the black truffle hot sauce, the white truffle hot sauce and the truffle oil, or the variety pack featuring the Hot Sauce, Hotter Sauce and white truffle Hot Sauce.

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently offering 20% off sitewide on jewelry, baubles and other accessories. Just use the code GIFT20 to get the discount, but the sale won’t last long, so head over to snag some accessories unique to you.

If you’re a fan of juices, smoothies, soups, spreads and even sorbets, this discounted appliance should be added to your kitchen arsenal ASAP. Right now you can get $50 off the Vitamix ONE and $100 off the Food Cycler FC-50 while supplies last. Snag these deals on these Vitamix bestsellers before the discounts end Dec. 12.

There’s still time to save on new electronics that you’ve had your eye on. Right now, Decluttr is offering 15% off refurbished tech for Underscored readers when they use the code CYBER15. Choose from laptops, tablets and more and save up to $160 per item.

Cyber Monday has come and gone at Amazon. But after seven days and hundreds of jaw-dropping deals, the mega retailer is still offering up a chance to save big on some of the most coveted items around, and we broke them all down here.

Sales run the gamut from the best tech, to home must-haves and everything in between. Shop soon, or risk the items on your list selling out. It’s your last chance to take advantage of the year’s best savings and deals, so get your holiday haul today and finish off Cyber Week on a high note.

Procrastinators, rejoice! Cyber Monday has come and gone, but quite a few deals are here to stay. If you missed out on some of the shopping from yesterday’s major sales, you’re in luck! Quite a few retailers have kept the discounts going this week, so you can still score big savings on the stuff you need.

We’ve rounded up all the Cyber Monday sales that are still happening. See the full list here.