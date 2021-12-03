There are few pieces in a winter wardrobe that are as hard-working as a base layer—and anyone who’s made the mistake of throwing their winter coat over their regular office-appropriate outfit on a windy winter day knows that to be true. If you’re in a cold climate that’s prone to snow, hail or even a Nor’easter or two, a good pair of fleece-lined leggings might just change your life.

“I look for a pair that’s super-comfortable, high-waisted, with a longer length,” says model and fashion blogger Kristina Zias, who relocated from the East Coast to Los Angeles. “I want something that I can lounge on the couch in all day but then be able to throw on an oversized sweater and boots and wear them out.”

There’s a misconception that fleece-lined leggings add heft to your body, but the best fleece-lined leggings provide warmth without any added bulk. In fact, they look exactly like regular activewear, but are thinly lined with soft, warm fleece for a bit of extra insulation. That means you can wear them under skirts or dresses for the office, or as a base layer underneath ski pants for a day on the mountain. Just look for words like ”fleece-lined” or “brushed interior” in the description, which means they’re specially designed to trap and lock heat.

Whether you’re hitting the slopes or heading to work, these thermal winter leggings, recommended by fashion experts and industry insiders, will keep you reliably warm.

A New Day High-Waist Cotton Seamless Fleece-Lined Leggings ($18; target.com)

Target A New Day High-Waist Cotton Seamless Fleece Lined Leggings

Reviewers say these fleece-lined leggings are the perfect finishing touch to any winter look. “They’re so soft and perfect to pair with shackets and active tops,” says one.

CRZ Yoga Women’s Thermal Fleece-Lined Yoga Leggings (starting at $30; amazon.com)

Amazon CRZ Yoga Women’s Thermal Fleece-Lined Yoga Leggings

CRZ Yoga, one of our favorite leggings brands that makes Lululemon lookalikes for much cheaper, has its own pair of fleece leggings that people love. With a pocket in the waistband and plenty of colors and even prints to choose from, consider this our top budget pick.

Shopbop Plush Fleece-Lined Liquid Leggings

One reviewer calls these “the best winter leggings,” while another says she “was worried about them looking thick with the liner but they do not.”

Willit Women’s Fleece-Lined Leggings Thermal Winter Yoga Pants (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Willit Women’s Fleece Lined Leggings Thermal Winter Yoga Pants

The buttery-soft fleece fabric combines with four-way stretch to keep you comfortable and warm.

Nordstrom Ugg Ashlee Double-Knit Leggings

Crafted from lightweight, double-knit fleece, these leggings are perfect for when temperatures drop.

Old Navy High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Ankle Leggings ($24.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Ankle Leggings

These fleece-lined leggings come in four neutral colors.

Lululemon Wunder Lounge Super-High-Rise Tight ($98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Wunder Lounge Super-High-Rise Tight

This uber-comfortable pair is made with super-soft, micro-modal fleece fabric and is perfect for a day of skiing. Even better: They run from size 0 to size 20.

L.L.Bean Women’s Primaloft ThermaStretch Fleece Tights ($99; llbean.com)

L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Women’s Primaloft ThermaStretch Fleece Tights

With more than 200 5-star reviews, these fleece-lined leggings are perfect for chilly winter days ahead.

Shopbop Plush Fleece-Lined Stirrup Leggings

A stirrup iteration of the brand’s go-to Liquid Leggings, this fleece-lined pair is made for style and warmth.

A New Day High-Waist Seamless Faux Fur-Lined Leggings ($18; target.com)

Target A New Day High-Waist Seamless Faux Fur-Lined Leggings

One reviewer calls these her “favorite winter leggings” because they’re “good for around the house or errands, and the faux fur lining gives them a good thickness.”

CakCton Fleece-Lined Leggings (starting at $11.98; amazon.com)

Amazon CakCton Fleece-Lined Leggings

Reviewers say these are the perfect leggings for winter because they’re “so warm and soft but [they don’t] make you look bulky.”

Los Angeles Apparel Stretch Fleece Winter Legging ($40; losangelesapparel.com)

Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel Stretch Fleece Winter Legging

Made from a premium stretch fleece, these leggings are perfect for pairing with an oversized sweatshirt or a mini skirt. Plus, the pair only has 5-star reviews!

Nordstrom Hue Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings

These denim-effect leggings are majorly stretchy — and majorly warm. They’re made from a cotton/polyester/spandex/rayon mix, and are lined with thin fleece for a look that’s anything but bulky.

90 Degree By Reflex High-Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings (starting at $9.88; amazon.com)

Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex High-Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

With more than 7,000 5-star reviews, these leggings are a fan favorite. One reviewer says they’re “Great quality, buttery soft, great fit, and so [affordable.]”

Cuyana Fleece Leggings ($115; cuyana.com)

Cuyana Cuyana Fleece Leggings

These luxe leggings are knit in Italy from soft, durable Supima cotton.