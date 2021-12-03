Pakistan PM calls mob killing 'day of shame' for the country

Karachi and Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a violent mob killing of a Sri Lankan national on Friday "a day of shame for Pakistan."

Khan's comments come after a Sri Lankan national working in Pakistan's Punjab province was killed and later burnt by a mob after being accused of committing blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed, according to Osama Mehmood, the spokesperson of Punjab's police force.

The incident took place in the Punjabi city of Sialkot on Friday.

Khan called the incident a "horrific vigilante attack" and said he was overseeing the investigations.

"Let there be no mistake, those responsible will be punished with [the] full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress," Khan said on Twitter on Friday.

