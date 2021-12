(CNN) Scientists revealed a newly discovered marine ichthyosaur species with gnarly teeth that was found in Colombia.

The partial skull of an ichthyosaur, an extinct marine reptile, that looked like a swordfish was unearthed in Loma Pedro Luis, Villa de Leyva, in Boyacá, Colombia in the 1970s, according to a study published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology . However, at the time, the specimen was incorrectly labeled as a different species called Platypterygius sachicarum.

Doctoral candidate Dirley Cortés analyzed the ichthyosaur's skull to determine it was incorrectly classified.

Dirley Cortés, a doctoral candidate in the Redpath Museum at McGill University in Montreal, reanalyzed the fossil and uncovered it had been wrongly categorized. The meter-long skull dates back 130 million to 115 million years, during the Cretaceous period, according to Cortés. This time frame comes after the global extinction event at the end of the Jurassic period, she said.

Colombia was an "ancient biodiversity hotspot," Cortés said, so fossils like this freshly identified marine reptile act as puzzle pieces to understanding the evolution of marine ecosystems.

Toothy clues of a distinct species

