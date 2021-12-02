People in Oxford, Michigan, attend a prayer vigil at the LakePoint Community Church on Tuesday, November 30, hours after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School.
Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press/USA Today Network

The week in 35 photos

Updated 9:26 PM ET, Thu December 2, 2021

A shooting at Michigan's Oxford High School this week left four students dead and seven other people injured.

The tragedy happened on Tuesday afternoon. It was the deadliest US school shooting since May 2018.

The suspect, 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult. His lawyer entered a plea of not guilty at Wednesday's arraignment.

Here are some of the other stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

A traveler looks at an electronic board displaying canceled flights at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Saturday, November 27. A new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant — a strain named Omicron — has prompted a fresh round of travel restrictions across the world. While scientists say there is reason to be concerned over Omicron, they stress there is still a lot we don't know — including whether the variant is indeed more contagious, whether it causes more severe disease or what its effects on vaccine efficacy may be.
Phil Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images
US Rep. Ilhan Omar plays a recording of a voice message that her office received in which several slurs were used and she was told that she "will not live much longer." Omar played the message at a news conference on Tuesday, November 30. She said she has seen an increase in such threats since US Rep. Lauren Boebert made anti-Muslim comments about her in a video that was posted to Facebook. Boebert apologized on Twitter to "anyone in the Muslim community I offended," but a call to Omar did little to calm tensions between the two lawmakers.
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters
Spanish Army soldiers stand on a hill as lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, one of the Canary Islands, on Monday, November 29.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves at a military ceremony that was held in her honor Thursday, December 2, in Berlin. Merkel is due to officially step down next week after 16 years in office.
Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Germany's Tobias Mueller falls while racing Austria's Johannes Aujesky during a World Cup ski cross event in Zhangjiakou, China, on Saturday, November 27.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 1. The court was hearing a constitutional challenge to a Mississippi law that bars abortion after 15 weeks. The court seemed poised to uphold the state law, but it was less clear whether there is a clear majority to end the right to abortion nationwide.
Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Britain's Prince Charles speaks with Barbados President-elect Sandra Mason after arriving in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday, November 28. After nearly 400 years, Barbados was cutting its last remaining bonds to the British monarchy. Prince Charles acknowledged the "appalling atrocity of slavery" as the nation remove