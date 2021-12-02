Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press/USA Today Network People in Oxford, Michigan, attend a prayer vigil at the LakePoint Community Church on Tuesday, November 30, hours after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School. The week in 35 photos

A shooting at Michigan's Oxford High School this week left four students dead and seven other people injured.

The tragedy happened on Tuesday afternoon. It was the deadliest US school shooting since May 2018.

The suspect, 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult. His lawyer entered a plea of not guilty at Wednesday's arraignment.

Here are some of the other stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.