NYPD responding to reports of man appearing to have a shotgun outside the United Nations; bomb squad on scene as precaution

(CNN) Police are responding to reports of a man with what appears to be a shotgun near the United Nations in New York, and personnel and delegates within the headquarters are being asked to shelter in place, authorities say.

The New York Police Department is responding to several 911 calls reporting a man with what appears to be a shotgun on East 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, near the United Nations New York Headquarters, Detective Hubert Reyes said.

A law enforcement official tells CNN that Emergency Services Units are speaking with the man now who appears to still have possession of the weapon.

Two law enforcement officials say the man was seen muttering to himself and also has what appears to be a bag with him.

