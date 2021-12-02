Major League Baseball lockout begins as players and owners fail to reach a new bargaining agreement

(CNN) The collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' union expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, leading to the first official work stoppage in professional baseball since the 1994-95 seasons.

The lockout will prevent players from using team facilities as well as free agents from signing new contracts until a new CBA is reached.

MLB said the Major League portion of the 2021 Winter Meetings are canceled , yet the Minor Leagues will continue as planned.

It's unclear how long a work stoppage will last. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training in mid-February with Grapefruit and Cactus League play set to open on February 26. Opening Day is scheduled for March 31. But both of those require a new CBA to be in place.

A strike by the players' union in 1994 led to the cancellation of that year's World Series. The strike continued into the 1995 season before an agreement was reached in April, shortening the season from 162 to 144 games.

In 2002, a new agreement was reached hours before a strike deadline set by players, marking the first time in 30 years a CBA was ratified without a work stoppage. Similarly, a last-minute deal at the deadline was made in 2016, lasting for five years.