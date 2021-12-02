Jockey Chris Caserta presumed dead after being caught in rip current

(CNN) Australian jockey Chris Caserta is presumed dead after being caught in a rip current during a late-night swim, Queensland Police said on Thursday.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, 26-year-old Caserta and a female companion entered the water at Surfers Paradise Beach in Queensland, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, was able to reach the shore, but a land, sea and air search for Caserta remains ongoing.

"Unfortunately, I had the heartbreaking job of telling Chris' parents that this is not a search and rescue for Chris. We're searching for Chris' body as the time frame for survival has passed," Jay Notaro, senior sergeant of Queensland Police, told reporters.

"It is an absolute tragedy at any time, but particularly just before Christmas. On behalf of the Queensland Police service, I'd like to pass on our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the racing industry.

