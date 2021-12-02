Early detection of autism in children has improved, but disparities remain, CDC studies suggest

(CNN) Early detection of autism in children has improved, but disparities remain in practices to identify and diagnose the condition, according to studies published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children born in 2014 were 50% more likely to receive an autism diagnosis or special education by age 4 than those born in 2010. Early detection could help improve access to intervention measures and may help improve developmental outcomes, according to the researchers.

"The substantial progress in early identification is good news because the earlier that children are identified with autism, the sooner they can be connected to services and support," said Dr. Karen Remley, director of the CDC's National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities. "Accessing these services at younger ages can help children do better in school and have a better quality of life."

Overall in 2018, about 1 in 44 8-year-olds (2.3% of 8-year-olds) had been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to one of the CDC studies. Prevalence was more than four times higher among boys than girls, but similar across most racial and ethnic groups. Trends in prevalence by local income level varied by community.

While early detection has improved, autism was less common among 4-year-olds in 2018 than among 8-year-olds, even when accounting for suspected cases, the other CDC study found. This means that many children who will later be diagnosed with autism do not have documented concerns before age 4, according to the researchers.

