Rory McIlroy defends players' right to play in Saudi Arabia tournament

(CNN) Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has defended players' rights to compete in the Saudi International next year.

The event in February, which used to be on the European Tour but has since moved to the Asian Tour, has already confirmed a field of high-profile names, including Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

However, the PGA Tour has yet to grant waivers to members due to a conflict in scheduling -- the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is taking place on the same weekend.

Those who play in Saudi Arabia without a waiver may face a fine but McIlroy, who will not be competing in Jeddah, says he sees no issues in players making money in other ways.

"In my opinion, I think the Tour should grant releases. It's an Asian Tour event, it's an event that has official golf world rankings," McIlroy said, per Reuters.

