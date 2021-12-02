Former Austrian Chancellor Kurz says he's leaving politics

(CNN) Former Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz says his political career is over, weeks after his office was raided by prosecutors investigating him and close team members on suspicion of bribery and breach of trust.

The 35-year-old said in a televised statement on Thursday that he would resign as leader of the center-right Austrian People's Party (ÖVP). He stepped down as chancellor in October, and was replaced by Alexander Schallenberg

"Of course I have also made mistakes," Kurz said of his 10-year political career. "I look forward to the day when I can prove in court that the allegations against me are false."

Kurz added that he had worked "around the clock with his team" in the last decade, always with enthusiasm and joy, but said in the last few weeks his "enthusiasm began to wane," in light of the corruption allegations against him.

The former chancellor is under investigation over claims that government money was used to ensure positive coverage in a daily newspaper, Austrian prosecutors said in October.

