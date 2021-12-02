Paris Archbishop allegedly involved in 'intimate relationship' with woman resigns

Paris (CNN) Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Michel Aupetit from the position of Archbishop of Paris following reports that Aupetit had a consensual "intimate relationship" with a woman.

The move was announced in a statement from the Vatican Thursday after French magazine Le Point broke the news of the relationship on November 22.

Aupetit also released a statement after the Vatican announced its decision.

"I was, of course, greatly disturbed by the attacks I was subjected to," reads the statement.

"I ask forgiveness of those whom I might have hurt and I assure you all of my deep friendship and my prayer, which will always be yours."

