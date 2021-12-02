CNN 10 - December 3, 2021

Story highlights
December 3, 2021
1. What name, a Greek letter, did the World Health Organization give to a new mutation (or variant) of Covid-19 that was recently identified in South Africa?
2. What two-word term has been used to describe the annual shopping and sports mayhem in Philadelphia and the time when U.S. retailers typically show a profit?
3. What Caribbean island nation officially became a republic this week after replacing Queen Elizabeth II's ceremonial role with that of a new president?
4. The country named in answer 3 was settled in 1627 by what nation, from which the island gained its independence in 1966?
5. The CEO of what company stepped down this week, after having co-founded the business and led it from 2006-2008 and from 2015-2021?
6. What two-word term was first used in 2005 to describe a spike in a specific type of shopping that took place four days after Thanksgiving?
7. The U.S. Federal Reserve says problems with the supply chain are threatening to lengthen the rise in prices of goods and services, which is known by what one-word term?
8. In an effort to better protect the animals, conservationists in Africa recently relocated 30 members of what large species of rhinoceros?
9. A standoff between NATO and Russia concerns events surrounding what Eastern European nation, which has experienced an armed conflict since 2014?
10. Because of a dispute between owners and players, what has just occurred in Major League Baseball for the first time since the 1994 and 1995 seasons?
