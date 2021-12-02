CNN 10 - December 3, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

December 3, 2021

1. What name, a Greek letter, did the World Health Organization give to a new mutation (or variant) of Covid-19 that was recently identified in South Africa?

2. What two-word term has been used to describe the annual shopping and sports mayhem in Philadelphia and the time when U.S. retailers typically show a profit?

3. What Caribbean island nation officially became a republic this week after replacing Queen Elizabeth II's ceremonial role with that of a new president?

