Even before the pandemic forced most of us to stay inside, your home-lovin’ friend was already an expert in JOMO: the joy of missing out. For the homebody in your life, there’s no better gift you can give them than comfort — and company, but only if they ask for it.

This holiday season, dazzle your pal with these cozy ideas. We’re talking all of the indulgences — from oversized blankets and plush pajamas to puzzles, sherpa jumpsuits and more.

Basin + Range Sherpa Jumpsuit ($126.40, originally $158; backcountry.com)

Backcountry Basin + Range Sherpa Jumpsuit

This super fluffy, cuddly and, well, amazing sherpa jumpsuit is ideal for having a glass of Champagne after a day at the slopes. Or for the homebody, it’s about as perfect of a uniform as they can imagine. Featuring a majorly oversized fit, it even has four pockets for when they need to top off their tea and take their phone too.

Aromatherapy Associates Atomiser ($170; bluemercury.com)

Blue Mercury Aromatherapy Associates Atomiser

Part of why the homebody loves spending hours upon hours indoors is because it’s their place of Zen. As such, they invest in home must-haves that make their space perfect for unwinding, disconnecting and relaxing. This waterless and portable diffuser will make their dwelling that much more spa-like. It’s beautifully crafted, serene and easy to use: just add essential oils!

Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket (starting at $159; amazon.com and bigblanket.com)

Big Blanket Co. Big Blanket Co. Original Stretch Blanket

OK, OK — they probably already have a throw (or ten). But does your homebody pal have a very, very big blanket like this one? As the name suggests, this comfortable and soft blanket fits everyone in their family comfortably. Or, if they’d prefer only to share the couch with their dog, it works for that too. At 10 feet by 10 feet, it can also fit over the bed for an even toastier sleep.

Jiggy The Eve by Ana Hard ($49; jiggy.com)

Jiggy Jiggy The Eve by Ana Hard

Rather than holiday party hopping from one cocktail hour to another, the homebody prefers to cue up the seasonal jams, pour the eggnog and rock out to a puzzle. Luckily, this gorgeous holiday-inspired 800-piece puzzle will keep them occupied for hours. It even comes with glue and a print of the art to stick it on so they can ogle it for years to come. And for CNN Underscored readers, you can use the promo code CNNJIGGY for $5 off any product.

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe ($99; parachutehome.com)

Parachute Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

During the coldest days of the year, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a plush, cotton robe that swallows you up in comfort. Since the homebody likely wears their robe daily, they probably need an upgrade. Enter this highly rated, 100% Turkish cotton robe from Parachute. It’s vailable in five colors, so they won’t ever need to change out of it.

Brandless Comforts of Home Bundle ($71; brandless.com)

Brandless Brandless Comforts of Home Bundle

Rather than gifting one item, why not spoil your homebody pal with a set that meets all of their needs? This bundle comes in a cotton basket that can be repurposed for storage, an organic fringe blanket (for naps, of course), two porcelain ramen bowls and mugs and cotton napkins. We suggest pairing this gift with an invitation to binge-watch something together, since it’s all a set of two.

Grounds and Hounds Coffee Snow Day Survival Kit ($39.99; groundsandhounds.com)

Grounds and Hounds Grounds and Hounds Coffee Snow Day Survival Kit

Though this is meant for a snow day, it’s truly ideal for any day for the homebody. They work from home, play from home and love their home, and now they have all they need to make it that much more exciting. It comes with a seasonal winter roast, espresso-infused caramels and a ceramic mug.

Melody Figge DIY Candle-Making Kit ($38; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Melody Figge DIY Candle-Making Kit

Every festive season, you think about gifting the homebody a candle. They love it, of course, but if you’re looking for something new, consider this kit. It allows your friend to make three lavender candles of their own using soy wax, essential oils, tins and wicks. To make magic, they only need a thermometer, a saucepan and three pencils.

Lunya Washable Silk Robe ($248; lunya.co)

Lunya Lunya Washable Silk Robe

For a splurge gift, you can’t go wrong with this machine-washable silk robe from Lunya. With its pockets, interior tie, elastic cuffs and thermoregulating material, it’s one of the smartest, chicest robes we’ve ever used ourselves. And with so many colors to choose from, you can make your giftee feel like a true queen.

For Underscored readers, use the code FOR-SLEEPERS to get $20 off any purchase of $200 or more for first-time customers. You can also use the code over at Lahgo, which sells silk PJs and more for men.

Boll & Branch Cable-Knit Throw ($128; bollandbranch.com)

Boll & Branch Boll & Branch Cable-Knit Throw

Available in three muted colors, including heather gray, shore-inspired pewter and classic navy, this organic cotton blanket oozes calmness, serenity and relaxation.

Dooeys House Loafers ($128; dooeys.com)

Dooeys Dooeys House Loafers

When you’re a homebody, it can be no-pants day every day. And definitely no-shoes day, since you’re staying indoors. However, a slipper can be helpful for the quick trip to the mailbox or to pick up a package outside. This highly rated house slipper is not only soft and comfortable, but features added support to improve posture. Made in Portugal, these sweet pairs deliver both style and function.

Outer Bug Shield Blanket ($125; liveouter.com)

Outer Outer Bug Shield Blanket

Just because the homebody would rather be at their abode than at a bar, that doesn’t mean they’ll be indoors 24/7. For when they want to venture outdoors and enjoy the winter air, they’ll need a blanket to keep them toasty. This bug shield blanket is a celebrity favorite of Martha Stewart, Beverley Mitchell and Amanda Kloots — and for a good reason. It’s soft, yet repels insects like mosquitoes and ticks. Plus, it’s lightweight and comes in fun patterns too. Use the code CNN95 for $30 off. You’re welcome.

Frankford Hot Chocolate Bomb Gift Set ($12; amazon.com)

Amazon Frankford Hot Chocolate Bomb Gift Set

The homebody doesn’t need an excuse to have hot chocolate, even if it isn’t the holiday season. But, hey, ‘tis the season to help them load up on the essentials. This fun hot chocolate bomb set comes with a variety of flavors, from original milk chocolate and salted caramel to peppermint. Just drop in warm milk, and watch the magic unfold!

Esker Bath Board ($90; eskerbeauty.com)

Esker Esker Bath Board

Other than their couch, the only other place the homebody spends more time is in the bath. They’ve made it their haven, and now you can make it even more comfortable with this gorgeous bath board. It includes a flip-up mirror that can double as their media stand for tablets or as a reflection for applying masks and scrubs. They can also sit their glass of wine or cup of tea on the side. When they’re not using it, the hemp rope handle serves as a hook for easy storage.

Room Service PJs Hooded Teddy Fleece Pajama Top ($50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Room Service PJs Hooded Teddy Fleece Pajama Top

Super-soft sherpa on this top with matching pants means this sleek set from Room Service will be the loungewear your homebody never changes out of. In addition to the luxe fabric and soft touch, side pockets give it a practical edge for going through chores.

BeyondYoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High-Waisted Legging ($97; beyondyoga.com)

BeyondYoga BeyondYoga Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging

Some days, the homebody wants to jazz up their style a little bit. And by that, we mean swapping out the sweats for leggings. This highly rated and coveted classic pair from BeyondYoga is stretchy, high-waisted and uber-comfortable. Pair with an oversized sweater and your pal is ready for a Zoom call or a visit from guests.

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($21.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

Sometimes the homebody has time for a long, indulgent bath — and other times, they have to settle for a shower. It can still be spa-like, however, with these shower steamers that emit smells like lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla and more.

Book of the Month Subscription (starting at $49.99; bookofthemonth.com)

Book of the Month Book of the Month Subscription

There’s no place your homebody friend would rather be than in their reading nook, sipping their favorite drink and paging through their latest read. One gift they will appreciate is the sentiment of literature with a subscription to the Book of the Month Club. They are given five books “vetted by cool people with great taste” to choose from, pick one and it arrives at their door. It’s that easy!

Aura Frames Mason Luxe ($219; amazon.com and auraframes.com)

Aura Frames Aura Mason Luxe

To make their favorite place full of joy, reminders of their friends and family will go a long way. But rather than choosing one photo and framing it, digital smart photo options allow them to add memories as they make them. This top pick from Aura Frames allows unlimited storage for photos and videos, which could keep them entertained for hours.

Sunwill Insulated Wine Tumbler, 2-Pack ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sunwill Insulated Wine Tumbler, 2-Pack

After a long day of working from home, cleaning and freshening up their space, it’s time for the homebody to unwind. And what’s the most comforting beverage of all? Perhaps a glass of wine, or even a hot toddy. These wine tumblers can keep their preferred drink at just the right temperature from the kitchen to the couch to the bath to the bed.