When a Florida woman misdialed her sister's number, it sparked a 20-year friendship with a stranger in Rhode Island

(CNN) What started out with an incorrect phone number is now a friendship that has lasted 20 years.

One day in the early 2000s, Gladys Hankerson of Delray Beach, Florida, was trying to call her sister in Maryland, according to CNN affiliate WPBF.

Her sister's area code was 410, but Hankerson kept dialing 401 instead. Mike Moffitt in Rhode Island picked up.

Hankerson apologized for mistakenly dialing his number and hung up immediately, but she continued to call multiple times. "It continually happened where she accidentally dialed the wrong number, but it eventually switched to just calling to say hi." Moffitt told CNN.

One day, Moffitt decided to stop her from hanging up the phone so quickly and talk with her. "I was like, 'Hey, if you're going to keep calling, let's chat,'" Moffitt said.

