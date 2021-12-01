Father charged in shooting death of former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr.

(CNN) Denise Anderson, Otis Anderson Jr.'s mother, told authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, that an argument over a dog bite led to the shooting death of the former University of Central Florida football star.

She said the fatal altercation began when her husband, Otis Anderson Sr., became upset after being bitten by a dog belonging to Anderson Jr.'s girlfriend, according to the incident report released by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Otis Anderson Sr.

She told detectives that Anderson Jr. came downstairs to see what had happened and got into a verbal altercation with his father. Denise Anderson said she then told her son to go back upstairs and she and her husband got into a verbal fight as well.

Anderson Sr. then flipped a recliner, she said, causing her son to come back down. The two men got into another verbal altercation, and she told detectives it "appeared like they were going to fight," the report said.

