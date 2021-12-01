4 dead in Atlanta suburb shooting, including a police officer

(CNN) A police officer and three other people died in a shooting in Rex, Georgia, Clayton County authorities said.

Two women, the police officer and a suspect were killed, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said at a news conference.

The Clayton County Police Department received a call at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday about a drive-by shooting, and that call was followed by another call about a woman "lying motionless in the yard," the department said.

Authorities then received a third call indicating a young male had been shot at another location. "Officers had arrived on scene trying to locate the juvenile and render aid to the female victim in the front yard. While trying to locate the juvenile victim and render aid to the female victim, officers received fire," the police department said in a news release.

A suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police, the department said.

Read More