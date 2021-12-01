Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting man in a wheelchair, officials say

(CNN) A Tucson police officer was fired Tuesday after video captured him fatally shooting a man in a motorized wheelchair, officials said.

The video, released by the Tucson Police Department, shows portions of the fatal confrontation between Officer Ryan Remington and a man in a wheelchair identified by police as Richard Lee Richards, 61.

The video shows a combination of three camera views of the event on Monday: a Walmart parking lot security camera, a police body camera, and a Lowe's security camera. Two of the videos show the fatal shooting of Richards as he is rolling away from officers through the Lowe's parking lot. Playing throughout the video clips are portions of police radio communications.

Richards had been accused of stealing a toolbox from the Walmart when an employee contacted an off-duty Tucson police officer who was working a special duty assignment at the store, according to a statement from Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus.

Remington, an officer for four years in Tucson, joined the Walmart employee in the parking lot and followed Richards while "attempting to gain his cooperation," the police chief said in a statement.

